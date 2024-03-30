Karnal seat takes centre stage as bypoll approaches

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 29

The Karnal Assembly constituency, known for being one of the most closely contested seats in the state, has once again come under spotlight as the bypoll is approaching.

The Punjabi-dominated constituency has witnessed a vibrant electoral landscape, with the seat going to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Bhartiya Jan Sangh (BJS) and independent candidates, over the years.

The candidature of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from this seat has injected an additional layer of excitement and significance into the upcoming byelections. A victory for Saini would not only secure his position but also bestow on Karnal the “CM City” tag once again. While opposition parties are yet to announce their candidates, the BJP has ramped up its campaign efforts, with both former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and CM Saini engaging in meetings with party workers and residents of the city.

The byelection was necessitated by the resignation of former CM Khattar from the post of MLA on March 13, a day after tendering his resignation from the post of the CM. The step down of Khattar from both positions in quick time surprised people of the state.

The electoral history of the segment reflects ups and downs for different parties. BJS’s candidate Ramlal won the first election in 1967 after Haryana came into existence, followed by independent candidate Shanti Prashad’s triumph in 1968, Ramlal again won for consecutive two terms in 1972 and 1977 from BJS tickets.

The 1980s and 1990s showcased a tug of war between the Congress and BJP candidates, with both parties securing victories at different junctures. Noteworthy were the victories of Congress’s Shanti Devi in 1982 and BJP’s Lachaman Dass in 1987, Congress’s Jai Parkash in 1994, BJP’s Shashi Pal Mehta in 1996.

The elections in 2000 again witnessed the resurgence of Independent candidate Jai Parkash clinching victory and later Congress’s candidate Sumita Singh winning for two consecutive terms in 2004 and 2009. Later, the former CM Khattar won the elections in 2014 and 2019 from this seat.

Political experts say the Karnal seat has given one CM and two ministers. Khattar had been nominated as the CM in 2014 by the MLAs, while earlier, Shashi Pal Mehta and Jai Parkash Gupta remained ministers.

