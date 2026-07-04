Karnal set for Assistant District Attorney screening exam on July 5; DC reviews arrangements

Karnal Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Anand Kumar Sharma on Saturday reviewed arrangements for the Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Group-B screening test, which is being conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) on July 5.

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Chairing a meeting of officials at the Mini Secretariat auditorium, the DC directed all departments to ensure that the examination is conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

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Dr Sharma instructed that question papers should be transported to the examination centres under strict police supervision.

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He also directed officials to ensure the availability of ambulances outside the exam centres.

Emphasising on the importance of the exam, he urged all concerned officers to work with utmost responsibility and avoid any negligence.

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The DC further mentioned that a total of 11,904 candidates will appear for the screening test at 39 examination centres established across various educational institutions in Karnal district.

The exam will be conducted from 10 am till 12 noon.

Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Daljit Singh has been appointed as the nodal officer for the exam.

“We have made all arrangements for conducting smooth and transparent examinations,” added the DC.

To facilitate candidates and their families, arrangements have been made at various dharamshalas in the city for their stay and convenience, he said. Parents accompanying candidates will also be able to rest at these facilities during the exam period.

The DC further said that candidates will be permitted to carry only admit cards, a photo identity card, and a blue/black ballpoint pen inside the exam hall. Candidates belonging to the Sikh community will be allowed to wear a turban, kara and also carry a kirpan, however, they must report to their examination centre at least one hour prior to the exam for security checks.

Married Hindu women will be allowed to wear mangalsutras.

Dr Sharma informed that arrangements for the safekeeping of candidates’ belongings will be made at the exam centres and advised candidates not to bring unnecessary items.

For assistance and grievance redressal, a control room has been set up at the Mini Secretariat.

The helpline numbers 0184-2267220 and 0184-2267271 will be operational from 6 am on Saturday. Candidates and their parents may contact the above mentioned numbers in case of any difficulty.

The DC also appealed to all candidates to carefully read guidelines issued by the HPSC and ensure timely arrival at their respective exam centres.

Dr Sharma paid visits to several exam centres, including Shri Krishna Pranami Public School, DAV PG College and DAV Senior Secondary School, to review the arrangements.

He inspected facilities such as drinking water, electricity supply, toilets and generator backup and found them satisfactory.

He also imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, around all examination centres and the strong room located at the District Treasury in the Mini Secretariat. The order prohibits the assembly of five or more persons and the carrying of firearms or other weapons within the examination premises and within a radius of 200 metres of the centres.