Karnal: Shifting of dairies out of city a distant dream

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 24

Despite efforts by the local authorities, the long-awaited shifting of dairies from the city to Pingli village remains a distant dream, leaving residents worried about health hazards and drainage issues.

A large number of dairies continue to thrive in the city under the nose of the Municipal Corporation, Karnal, creating problems for residents.

The civic body, which was earlier a municipal council, had initiated the land acquisition process at Pingli village in 2002-03 and invested over Rs 5 crore in infrastructure development. Of the total 230 dairies, the owners of nearly 150 dairies were allotted plots. While a few have commenced operations, construction of structures for nearly 80 dairies is underway.

An official said dairy owners with varying livestock capacities were entitled to plots ranging from 250 to 500 yards. However, lack of sufficient amenities at the new site has deterred many from relocating there.

Dairy owners, who have shifted their operations, blame the authorities for not enforcing strict relocation measures. “We have shifted to the new place, but still, a large number of dairy owners having over 50 animals are still operating in the city. Some have shifted here, but a few of them have returned to the city,” said a dairy owner.

Another dairy owner highlighted the electricity issue, stating that power supply comes from the Jundla feeder, which is a rural feeder. He said they face frequent power cuts. “We have already demanded the electricity supply from the feeder of Karnal city for uninterrupted power supply,” he added.

The INLD government had first promised to shift the dairies in 2002 and land was also acquired at Pingli village. Subsequently, the Congress and the BJP had also promised to shift these dairies. Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also assured residents of relocation to four designated sites after assuming the office. With lack of enthusiasm from both authorities and dairy owners, the progress in this regard is slow.

Residents continue face health risks posed by dairies within city limits, while the authorities strive to expedite the much-needed relocation process.

MC Commissioner Abhishek Meena said efforts were being made to shift these dairies, with some having already constructed sheds at the new location. He assured that soon all dairies would be shifted to the earmarked site at Pingli village. “We are making efforts to shift these dairies out of the city,” he added.

