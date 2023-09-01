Karnal Smart City Project: Lokayukta marks investigation into irregularities, seeks report in 2 mths

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, August 31

Haryana Lokayukta Justice Hari Pal Verma has marked an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the implementation of Karnal’s Smart City Project.

Lokayukta has asked the Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Haryana, Urban Local Bodies Department, to conduct the inquiry and submit a report within two months, vide its order dated August 23.

Earlier, the Lokpal of India was hearing the case, but transferred it to Haryana Lokayukta on July 5, 2022.

A Karnal-based resident had approached the Lokpal, alleging that the project (which had 11 sub-projects) of the Integrated Command Centre, worth around Rs 159 crore, was delayed beyond the 2020 deadline, but no penalty was imposed on the contractor’s firm.

The cost of 58 projects under Karnal Smart City is Rs 1,171.83 crore, as claimed by the complainant. Regarding the Smart Education Project, the complainant alleged that it was to be completed by 2019, but was given an extension without penalties. It was alleged that the cost of project management consultancy was Rs 22 crore, but Rs 36 crore was added to it, which should be investigated.

The complainant alleged officials working in the Smart City Project were only working on paper, but were drawing salaries worth lakhs. The detailed project report of 25,000 LED streetlights was copied from the Vadodara Smart City Project, and several firms had complained to the DC in this regard.

The Lokpal, vide its order dated March 31, 2022, had sought a status report from the Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The Lokpal was informed, vide a status report dated May 23, 2022, that the implementation of the Smart Cities Mission was done through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). The SPVs are registered under the Companies Act. The SPV plans, approves, releases funds, operates, monitors, and evaluates development projects. Each smart city is headed by a CEO and Board of Directors who govern the SPV. Though the Centre has one director on the board, the mission part is under the purview of SPV and the Centre doesn’t have any role in it.

