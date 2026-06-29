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Home / Haryana / Karnal steps up anti-waterlogging infra projects

Karnal steps up anti-waterlogging infra projects

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 08:10 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Aimed at ensuring that the city remains free from waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon season, Karnal Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Saloni Sharma recently conducted an extensive field inspection of major stormwater drains, drainage channels and disposal pumping stations across the city.

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Accompanied by officials from the Engineering and Sanitation wings, she spent nearly three hours reviewing the progress of desilting and cleaning works at key locations.

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Earlier, Sharma chaired a review meeting at the MC office, where she sought detailed updates from Executive Engineers regarding drain-cleaning operations in their respective divisions. The officials informed her that nearly 80 per cent of the cleaning work on the city’s major drains had already been completed, while the remaining work was progressing at a rapid pace.

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During the inspection, the Municipal Commissioner visited around 15 key locations,

Sharma directed the officials to complete the cleaning of all major stormwater drains by June 30. She further directed that all disposal pumping stations should remain fully operational at all times.

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