Karnal steps up Swachhta drive under state campaign

To ensure clean Karnal under the “Haryana Shehr Swachhta Abhiyan – 2025”, the Karnal district administration has intensified efforts and assigned duties to employees. Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh directed all departments to ensure cleanliness in offices, hospitals, schools, banks and private institutions, and turn these into “zero waste offices”. The DC also instructed SDMs to fix duties, ensure daily monitoring, and involve panchayats and citizens. The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) assigned the duties to employees to ensure the success of the project. Special drives are being organised to remove roadside garbage, construction debris and biomedical waste.

Haryana Shehr Swachhta Abhiyan, which started on August 24 and will continue till November 7 under the theme “Har Mohalla, Har Gali, Har Makaan – Swachh Haryana ki Pehchaan”.

“The campaign is not just about cleaning roads, and offices, but about building a culture of responsibility where every citizen and department contributes to a cleaner, greener Haryana,” said DC Singh, stressing weekly reviews to ensure effective implementation.

Meanwhile, in this regard, a capacity-building meeting for sanitation supervisers was held at the KMC office on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, with Commissioner Vaishali Sharma, councillors, and sanitation staff present.

The Commissioner said the campaign had 11 key themes, including cleanliness pledges, green belts, market hygiene, public awareness, and Swachhta Utsav, to be implemented in line with the CM’s directions.

Renu Bala Gupta stressed that cleanliness must be a continuous habit, not a formality. She praised the hard work of sanitation staff that had earned Karnal a national-level award and urged them to work more hard ahead of the festive season. “With the festive season approaching, we must double our efforts. Citizens themselves engage in household cleaning during the period and we need to match that spirit in public spaces. Every superviser must turn their beat into a model beat under the ‘Meri Beat–Meri Pehchaan’ initiative by involving councillors and residents,” she said.

Vaishali Sharma outlined the daily activities planned under the campaign, including mechanised sweeping, zero-waste offices, school and market cleanliness drives, strict enforcement of single-use plastic bans, waste segregation and maintenance of public toilets and parks. Zone in-charges and motivators have been tasked to conduct regular inspections and awareness drives.