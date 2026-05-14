Karnal swimmers bag rich haul of medals at Chandigarh meet

Members of an all-weather swimming pool, which is part of the Indoor Sports Complex, Sector 32, in the city, bagged a rich haul of medals, including eight gold, five silver and five bronze medals, at the Athrise Championship-2026 held in Chandigarh.

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The team members had also performed exceptionally well in the STAIRS Winter Swimming Championship-2026 held at Castle Sports Complex in New Delhi last month by clinching 20 medals, including nine gold, three silver and eight bronze medals, in different competitions.

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They were given a warm welcome on their arrival at the Indoor Sports Complex. Davinder Lathar, who manages the complex, said Gargi Singh won four gold medals in different categories of girls, including 100m backstroke (Under-16), 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle.

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Similarly, Paramveer Singh Saini won gold in 50m backstroke in U-14 boys’ category, Yuvraj in 50m breaststroke (U-14 boys), Divyanshi in 100m freestyle (U-14 girls) and Samaksh in 50m freestyle (U-12 boys).

In the U-14 boys’ category, Virat Singh won two silver medals — in 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle. In the same category, Paramveer Singh Saini won silver in 50m butterfly. Divyanshi won silver in 50m butterfly (U-14 girls). In the U-12 boys’ category, Samaksh won silver in 50m backstroke and Virat Singh won silver in 100m freestyle (U-14 boys).

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In the U-14 boys’ category, Aarav Arora won bronze medal in 50m backstroke, Paramveer Singh Saini in 50m freestyle and Lavish in 100m freestyle in the same category. In the girls’ U-14 category, Divyanshi won bronze in freestyle and Ananya in 50m butterfly, said Lathar. He added that they have been providing the state-of-the-art facilities to the swimmers at the complex.

Gargi Singh, who won four gold medals, expressed gratitude to her coaches and management of the complex. “We get a world-class facility at the complex. Our coaches work with dedication to nurture our talent,” she added.