Karnal targets 27,000 water recharge structures by July 2027 to boost groundwater table

In a major push towards groundwater conservation, the Karnal district administration has set an ambitious target of constructing 27,000 water recharge structures across the district by July 31, 2027. The initiative aims to improve the depleting groundwater table through large-scale rainwater harvesting and recharge structures. These proposed structures will include rooftop rainwater harvesting systems, recharge shafts, recharge borewells, dry dug wells and recharge trenches. Each will be designed to channel rainwater back underground.

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The rapidly declining groundwater table in Karnal district, which is known as the rice belt, has emerged as a major concern for authorities. As per the groundwater data recorded after the 2025 monsoon, the average groundwater table in Karnal district stood at 21.38 metres in October 2025. Karnal block recorded an average groundwater level of 16.18 metres after the monsoon, compared to 16.31 metres before the rains. Gharaunda reported an average groundwater table of 24.73 metres, while Nilokheri stood at 28.08 metres. Assandh recorded 29.08 metres, Nissing 29.92 metres and Munak 21.19 metres. Indri recorded a groundwater level of 12.25 metres and Kunjpura 9.58 metres.

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The decision to install these water recharge systems was taken during a meeting of the officers from various departments by Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma at Mini Secretariat on Wednesday.

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“Groundwater conservation requires collective action. Every department must begin work without delay so that the target is achieved within the stipulated time frame," said Dr Sharma.

He directed all departments to begin work immediately to ensure timely completion of the target and announced that progress would be reviewed every 15 days.

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The Karnal Municipal Corporation has been assigned the largest responsibility of constructing 10,000 structures, followed by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) with 4,000 structures — including 10 in every gram panchayat. The Irrigation Department will build 4,000 structures, while the Soil Conservation Department has been tasked with 2,000. The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will construct 2,000, and the Education Department, Panchayati Raj Department, Public Health Engineering Department (Divisions I & II) and the Forest Department will collectively develop the remaining structures.

The DC also instructed every completed structure should be geo-tagged and uploaded on the portal. Regular monitoring will ensure transparency and timely completion of the project. “The recharge systems will be constructed as per the guidelines of the Union Government. Officials have also been instructed to geo-tag every completed structure and upload photographs on the designated portal to ensure transparency and effective monitoring,” he added.

The officials said the initiative is expected to significantly strengthen groundwater recharge capacity across the district while promoting sustainable water management and long-term water security.