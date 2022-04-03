Karnal tehsildar suspended

Karnal, April 2
The state government
has suspended tehsildar Rajbakhsh Arora, who was arrested last month in connection with the recovery of corruption money from District Town Planner Vikram Kumar.
The Finance Commissioner Revenue has issued this order which is effective from March 14, the day of his arrest.
Confirming the development, Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, said that the tehsildar has been suspended by the FCR.
