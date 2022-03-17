Karnal: Tehsildar's remand in graft case extended

Karnal, March 16
Tehsildar Rajbakhsh Arora, who was arrested two days ago in connection with the recovery of Rs 78.16 lakh from District Town Planner (DTP) Vikram Kumar from his residence, was on Wednesday produced in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harish Goel. The court extended his police remand for five more days.
He will now be produced in the court on March 21. A State Vigilance Bureau team had sought 10-day remand of the accused to recover the money and collect the details of properties owned by Arora and his family members in different cities of the state.
As per sources, the SVB team informed the court that the accused had several properties in Ratia, Fatheabad, Faridabad, Sonepat and other cities. He also has shares in different colonies.
The State Vigilance Bureau team, however, didn’t speak on the outcome of the one-day police remand. DTP Kumar, who was suspended by the state government on Tuesday, is now on three-day police remand. He will be produced in the court on Friday.
