Karnal: Tenant traders ready to buy shops at city collector rates

Business complex to be constructed at site of KMC old building

Karnal: Tenant traders ready to buy shops at city collector rates

The aim of the Municipal Corporation is to decongest busiest markets of Karnal. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, January 28

Over 100 tenant shopkeepers of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC), running their shops at Committee Chowk, are ready to purchase shops in the business complex to be constructed by Karnal Smart City Ltd (KSCL) behind their present shops at the site of the old building of the KMC.

Relaxation to be given to them in terms of rates

Most of the shopkeepers have agreed with the proposal of developing business complex to ease traffic congestion at Committee Chowk. The relaxation will also be given to them in terms of rates as the roof of the proposed shops will be used by the KSCL. Nishant Kumar Yadav, DC-cum-CEO, KSCL

With an aim to widen the present road and to decongest the busiest markets of the city by demolishing the present shops of tenants, the KSCL has proposed a business complex at the site of the old building of the KMC. The present shops were constructed near the old building. As per the proposal, 121 shops will be constructed on the ground floor of the complex, while parking lot will be in the basement. A shopping complex will be constructed on the first floor. The shopkeepers accepted the proposal of the KSLC, but said the cost of the shop should not go beyond the collector rate. They will also bear the cost of the construction.

“We are running our establishments in the shops of the KMC for the past several years. Most of us have completed 20 years, but our economical condition is not good. We had a meeting with the district authorities, in which we were offered to purchase the similar size shop in the business complex which will be constructed at the site of the old building of the KMC. We are ready with the proposal, but the rates of the shops offered by the authorities are high,” said Pawan Bathla, a member of 12-members committee of the tenants formed by all tenants for the coordination with the district administration.

“We are ready to give collector rate along with the construction cost,” he added.

Mohan Kharbanda, another member of the committee, said they also wanted development of their city, but the government should also think about them. “As per the policy of the Haryana Urban Local Bodies Department, any tenant who has been running shops of the civic bodies for the past 20 years can purchase the shop at the collector rate, ” he added.

Brij Gupta, a social activist who played a vital role in convincing shopkeepers, said “We approached the shopkeepers and most of them have agreed to shift their shops in the business complex,” said Gupta.

121 shops to be constructed on ground floor of complex

  • As per the proposal, 121 shops will be constructed on the ground floor of the complex, while parking lot will be in the basement
  • A shopping complex will be constructed on the first floor. The shopkeepers accepted the proposal of the KSLC. They will also bear the cost of contruction

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Absconding for nine months, late Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour finally arrested

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan via Wagah border: Report

3
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new bungalow in Mumbai is a replica of his house in Uttar Pradesh village; see photo

4
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

5
Nation

India voted against Palestine at UN after Pegasus deal: Report

6
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targeted, day after Rahul Gandhi visit

7
Punjab

Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu's assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, including 2 high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh

8
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

9
Punjab

BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala: Striking a chord with young & old

Don't Miss

View All
66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood
J & K

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry’: Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate, says Report
World

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry': Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate and spread, says report

From ‘sleeping on roads’ to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums
Lifestyle

From 'sleeping on roads' to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums

When called ‘mad’, actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner. Here is the story
Nation

When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Top Stories

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Cities

View All

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

CHB finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh sees 3 deaths, 321 new Covid cases

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Cremation of Covid victims: Probe indicts 6 of Panchkula MC for embezzlement

Four die of Covid, 399 taken ill in Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

Jalandhar: Not a fair deal, say Mahila Cong members

Jalandhar Cantt SAD candidate Jagbir Brar to release his own manifesto

Kejriwal's diktat: Only locals to lead campaign

Day 3: Wadala, Balwinder, Balkar among 12 file papers from Jalandhar district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Central agencies join hands with cops to ensure drugs, liquor-free elections

Man's death: Murder case registered after week

25 candidates file nominations in Ludhiana

Punjab polls: First-time voters say no to freebies