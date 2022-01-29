Karnal: Tenant traders ready to buy shops at city collector rates

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, January 28

Over 100 tenant shopkeepers of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC), running their shops at Committee Chowk, are ready to purchase shops in the business complex to be constructed by Karnal Smart City Ltd (KSCL) behind their present shops at the site of the old building of the KMC.

Relaxation to be given to them in terms of rates Most of the shopkeepers have agreed with the proposal of developing business complex to ease traffic congestion at Committee Chowk. The relaxation will also be given to them in terms of rates as the roof of the proposed shops will be used by the KSCL. Nishant Kumar Yadav, DC-cum-CEO, KSCL

With an aim to widen the present road and to decongest the busiest markets of the city by demolishing the present shops of tenants, the KSCL has proposed a business complex at the site of the old building of the KMC. The present shops were constructed near the old building. As per the proposal, 121 shops will be constructed on the ground floor of the complex, while parking lot will be in the basement. A shopping complex will be constructed on the first floor. The shopkeepers accepted the proposal of the KSLC, but said the cost of the shop should not go beyond the collector rate. They will also bear the cost of the construction.

“We are running our establishments in the shops of the KMC for the past several years. Most of us have completed 20 years, but our economical condition is not good. We had a meeting with the district authorities, in which we were offered to purchase the similar size shop in the business complex which will be constructed at the site of the old building of the KMC. We are ready with the proposal, but the rates of the shops offered by the authorities are high,” said Pawan Bathla, a member of 12-members committee of the tenants formed by all tenants for the coordination with the district administration.

“We are ready to give collector rate along with the construction cost,” he added.

Mohan Kharbanda, another member of the committee, said they also wanted development of their city, but the government should also think about them. “As per the policy of the Haryana Urban Local Bodies Department, any tenant who has been running shops of the civic bodies for the past 20 years can purchase the shop at the collector rate, ” he added.

Brij Gupta, a social activist who played a vital role in convincing shopkeepers, said “We approached the shopkeepers and most of them have agreed to shift their shops in the business complex,” said Gupta.

