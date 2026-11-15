Karnal tense as custodial death leads to protest; FIR against 6 cops

Tension prevailed in Karnal city on Sunday after the alleged custodial death of 30-year-old Jitender, a resident of Bijna village, triggered a protest by his family members, relatives, villagers and members of the Rajput community.

The protesters blocked the road and demanded the registration of an FIR and the arrest of all police personnel allegedly involved in his death that occurred on Saturday.

Community members accused CIA-2 police personnel of being directly involved in his death, alleging that it was an organised murder carried out under the garb of police custody.

Raising slogans against the police, the protesters remained adamant that they would not allow the body to be moved from the post-mortem house of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) until all the accused police personnel were arrested. Meanwhile, the road blockade caused considerable inconvenience to commuters.

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Following the protest, the police registered a case against six police personnel, including CIA-2 in-charge Inspector Parveen Sharma and Head Constable Sandeep, whose names have been mentioned in the FIR.

The case has been registered under Sections 61, 103(1), 127(6), 140(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Ramanagar police station, said Gorakhpal Rana, DSP, Assandh.

According to the complaint filed by Shubham Singh, brother of the deceased, Jitender was allegedly picked up from his residence by a CIA-2 team at around 10.37 am on November 11. When the family approached the CIA-2 office and sought his release or production before the court, the officials allegedly failed to produce him.

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The family subsequently approached the High Court on November 12 by filing a petition, he said, adding that Jitender remained untraceable despite the High Court's intervention.

On November 13, when family members visited the CIA-2 office, they were allowed to meet him. The family claimed that Jitender was fine at the time but alleged that he and other family members were made to sign blank papers.

"We were asked to withdraw the petition filed in the High Court through a conference call involving Sandeep," he alleged in his police complaint.

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He said the family learnt about Jitender's death through the village sarpanch on November 14, following which CIA-2 personnel took his body to the KCGMC.

The family members held the CIA-2 team that had raided their house responsible for Jitender's death and demanded criminal proceedings against all those involved.

The registration of the FIR, however, failed to pacify the protesters, who insisted that merely registering a case was not enough and that the accused police personnel must be arrested.

"We demand justice for the family. Registration of an FIR is not sufficient. All those involved in this death should be arrested and strict action should be taken against them," said Kaptan Rana, a community member.

Family members also questioned why the names of other police personnel allegedly involved had not been disclosed.

The family, community members and villagers refused to allow the body to be moved until the time of filing this report and threatened to intensify the protest if their demands were not met.

A judicial inquiry was initiated and the post-mortem was conducted by a board of doctors under the supervision of a judicial magistrate on Saturday.