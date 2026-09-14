Karnal tightens vigil on Haryana-UP border ahead of paddy procurement season

With the paddy procurement season likely to commence from October 1, the district administration has stepped up preparations and vigil to prevent irregularities, including the alleged practice of ‘ghost procurement’ reported during the last season.

As part of the measures, two nakas with round-the-clock vigil by staff members of various departments along with the police will be erected on the Haryana-UP border well before the commencement of procurement to check the arrival of paddy from neighbouring states.

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Besides, secretaries of all market committees have been directed to ensure that preparations are completed before the season begins. All grain markets will remain under CCTV surveillance.

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Deputy Commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma had already conducted a meeting of officials in this regard last week, directing them to complete arrangements well in advance and ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience during the procurement process.

“As part of the preventive measures, two nakas will be set up along the Haryana-UP border to check the illegal arrival of paddy from neighbouring states. Police officials have also been directed to maintain strict vigil at the district borders and prevent unauthorised inflow of paddy,” said the DC.

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“All market committee secretaries have been directed to ensure that preparations at the grain markets are completed before the season begins. All grain markets will remain under CCTV surveillance. All cameras should be functional and an adequate backup of recordings should be maintained,” he added.

To ensure smooth management of the procurement process, the SDMs have been appointed as nodal officers for monitoring the issuance of gate passes. They have been directed to conduct a demonstration of the gate-pass system and verify the entire procedure so that farmers and arhtiyas do not face difficulties during procurement, the DC maintained.

However, the procurement policy for the paddy season is yet to be issued. As per sources, under the system adopted during the previous wheat procurement season, farmers arriving at grain markets will have to come in tractors or other vehicles with their registration numbers clearly displayed on the front. At the entry gate, a photograph of the vehicle, along with its registration number and the paddy being brought for procurement, will be captured before an entry gate pass is issued. Farmers will also have to undergo biometric verification before the auction process. Besides, geofencing of grain markets as well as mills would also be done.

The DC made it clear that market committee secretaries would not be permitted to leave their respective stations without the permission of the concerned SDM.

The officials have also been directed to ensure adequate availability of basic facilities, including electricity, drinking water, toilets, cleanliness, parking and repaired approach roads at the markets. Sufficient quantities of tarpaulins and polythene covers, gunny bags, electric sieves, power machines and other essential equipment are also to be arranged in advance.

The Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA) has been asked to prepare a report on the expected paddy production so that the administration could assess the likely arrival of the crop in the grain markets, he added.

During the last paddy procurement season, Karnal district was in the headlines due to alleged irregularities and ‘ghost procurement’ of paddy. The Karnal police had registered eight FIRs at various police stations in the district. More than 50 persons, including government officials, rice millers, arhtiyas and other suspects, have either been arrested or joined the investigation following the tracing of a digital trail, scrutiny of fake farmer registrations on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal, forged gate passes, fabricated crop arrival records and fraudulent transactions.