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Home / Haryana / Karnal tightens vigil on Haryana-UP border amid reports of paddy arriving from outside

Karnal tightens vigil on Haryana-UP border amid reports of paddy arriving from outside

Additional naka set up at Biana; officials to verify 13,000 farmers registered on MFMB portal whose paddy has not reached mandis

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 06:38 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Police personnel check paddy movement along the Haryana-UP border in Karnal.
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Amid reports of paddy arriving from Uttar Pradesh and other districts, the Karnal administration has tightened surveillance along the Haryana-UP border, setting up an additional naka and keeping a strict vigil at grain market entry gates to monitor paddy movement and prevent violations of procurement norms.

Deputy Commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma has also directed officials to verify around 13,000 farmers registered on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal whose paddy has not reached the grain markets.

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Officials have been directed to complete the verification and establish whether the farmers have harvested and stored their crops, sold them elsewhere or have other reasons for not bringing the produce to the designated grain markets.

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According to the authorities, the exercise is important as the MFMB portal records farmers’ crop-related details. The move comes amid growing concerns over the source and authenticity of paddy arriving in the district’s grain markets.

Officials are keeping a close watch on produce entering from outside the district, particularly amid reports of paddy arriving from Uttar Pradesh.

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“Earlier, there were two nakas — Manglora and Shergarh Tapu — on the Haryana-UP border. Now, an additional naka has been set up in Biana village on the border, with round-the-clock monitoring of paddy arrivals from UP.

“SDMs have been asked to get around 13,000 farmers verified with the help of patwaris to establish the actual status of their paddy,” Sharma said.

Besides, records of entry gate passes are being examined and cross-checked against the stocks available with commission arhtiyas. The exercise aims to identify discrepancies, verify the source of paddy and ensure that procurement is carried out in accordance with prescribed norms.

Officials have also been directed to accelerate paddy lifting from mandis and ensure transparency throughout the procurement process.

“Market committees’ secretaries have been directed to ensure that data relating to paddy purchased privately is updated on the e-Kharid portal. Accurate and timely entries are essential for effective monitoring and transparency in procurement operations,” the DC said.

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