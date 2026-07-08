Karnal to launch special camps to regularise water connections

In a bid to widen the city’s water supply network, improve revenue collection and strengthen service delivery, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon organise special camps to regularise unauthorised water supply and sewerage connections across the city.

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The officials of the KMC will hold camps in newly authorised colonies as well as localities with a high number of unauthorised connections. As per the authorities, residents will be able to obtain authorised water supply and sewerage connections on the spot after submitting the required documents.

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“The objective is to bring every eligible consumer into the authorised network through this campaign. Ward councillors and ward committees should be actively involved to ensure maximum public participation,” said Saloni Sharma, Commissioner, KMC.

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She further informed that to improve municipal revenues, the officials have been instructed to intensify the recovery of outstanding water and sewerage charges. After the distribution of water bills, notices will be served to defaulting consumers, and recovery progress will be monitored regularly.

“We have already collected around Rs 2.19 crore as water and sewerage charges during the current financial year,” she added.

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While reviewing the progress of the water supply branch at her office on Wednesday, the Commissioner was informed that 1609 new water supply and sewerage connections have been issued over the past few months, taking the total number of authorised connections in the municipal area to 41,116.

Sharma directed officials to step up awareness campaigns so that more residents voluntarily obtain authorised connections.

She also laid special emphasis on improving the quality of water supply by ensuring prompt redressal of complaints related to pipeline leakages and sewer-water mixing. She instructed engineers to respond immediately to such complaints to minimise inconvenience to residents.

“Leakages and sewer-water mixing directly affect public health. Every complaint must be attended to without delay to ensure uninterrupted and safe water supply,” she said.

Highlighting the importance of water conservation, Sharma advocated the use of treated water for construction activities, irrigation and industrial purposes, while reserving freshwater primarily for drinking and domestic use.