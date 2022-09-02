Karnal to provide 2 lakh MT crop residue to Panipat ethanol plant

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, September 1

Aiming at providing crop residue to IOCL second generation (2G) ethanol plant in Panipat, three straw collection yards are being set up in the district, where crop residue will be kept after processing and later shifted to the plant. These yards are being set up at Sirsi, Bhambarheri and Gagsina.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the IOCL 2G plant on August 10. This plant converts crop residue into ethanol, a renewable fuel.

Karnal generates around 6 lakh MT paddy straw in a season, of which around 2 lakh MT is used in 10 industrial units, while the remaining is decomposed by farmers in soil.

The authorities are now working to utilise the remaining 2 lakh MT paddy straw at the new plant, for which a ban on stubble burning has been imposed by the district administration.

“A ban on stubble burning has been imposed across the district and Section 144 of the CrPC has also been put into place. We will ensure complete crop residue management and ensure that 2 lakh MT crop residue will be provided to the ethanol plant in Panipat,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner (DC).

Ahead of paddy harvesting, the Agriculture Department has formed 260 more custom hiring centres (CHCs) of progressive farmers. With these new CHCs, the number of centres has reached to 702 in the district.

“We have constituted micro-level committees at village level, block level, subdivision level and district level to keep a vigil on farm fire incidents and also to ensure the complete management of crop residue,” the DC said.

“Last year, the district reported 957 active fire locations. Based on the data, the district has been divided in three categories. As many as 53 villages have been kept in red zone, where five or more active fire locations were reported; while 107 villages have been kept in yellow zone, where two to five cases of fire were reported. The remaining villages have been kept in the green category,” said Aditya Dabas, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA).

