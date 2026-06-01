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Home / Haryana / Karnal training camp focuses on values, discipline & self-confidence

Karnal training camp focuses on values, discipline & self-confidence

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 01, 2026 IST
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Renu Bhatia, Chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women, being welcomed in Karnal.
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A five-day character-building and personality development camp for girls, organised by Kendriya Arya Yuvak Parishad under the aegis of Arya Kendriya Sabha and in collaboration with DAV Police Public School, Kaithal Road, Karnal city, concluded on Sunday.

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Addressing the valedictory function as the chief guest, Renu Bhatia, Chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women, lauded the Parishad for organising the residential camp. She said that empowering girls through character building, personality development, self-confidence, self-defence training and national values is the need of the hour.

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“A nation’s identity is not defined by its wealth or towering buildings, but by a conscious, cultured and responsible young generation,” she said. She further added that there is no substitute for value-based education and urged all DAV institutions to organise similar camps for the holistic development of students.

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Highlighting the importance of such initiatives, Bhatia said these camps help nurture leadership qualities, self-reliance, and self-defence skills among young girls. She appreciated the discipline, curiosity and eagerness to learn shown by the participants, and cautioned students against anti-social elements that often attempt to mislead youth. She expressed confidence that the values and patriotism imbibed during the camp would inspire the girls to serve society and the nation in the future.

Guest of honour, Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, praised the cultural performances of the students, saying they reflected the courage, patriotism and determination of legendary figures. She also appreciated the confidence and values displayed by the participants while expressing themselves on stage, and stressed the need for more such training programmes for girls.

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Kapil Atreja, member of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, shared his personal experience of attending similar camps and said that the knowledge and values gained from such programmes play an important role in shaping one’s life.

Arun Verma, Principal of DAV Police Public School, expressed gratitude to the organisers and said that such programmes significantly contribute to students’ personality development. He assured continued support for future initiatives.

Kendriya Arya Yuvak Parishad president Swatantra Kukreja said that the bright future of the nation depends on a generation that is morally strong, culturally rooted and socially responsible.

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