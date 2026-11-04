Karnal turns into fortress ahead of Amit Shah’s visit; traffic chaos leaves residents, traders fuming

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Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit on November 5, Karnal has turned into a fortress, with the district administration putting elaborate security arrangements in place. Shah is scheduled to lead a ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) padyatra to counter the Opposition’s ‘vote chori’ campaign over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The preparations, however, have left residents, commuters and traders bearing the brunt.

CID chief ADGP Saurabh Singh, ADGP (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar, IGP, Karnal Range, Ashwin Shenvi, DC Dr Anand Kumar Sharma, SP Karan Goel and Central officials conducted a final security rehearsal.

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The closure of key roads during the exercise triggered traffic snarls, leaving school buses stranded and forcing parents to take long detours to reach schools.

Residents questioned the decision to hold a high-profile political event on the city's busy roads instead of an open ground.

“VIP security is important, but ordinary citizens should not suffer for an entire day. Schoolchildren, working people and commuters have their own commitments. The programme should have been organised in an open area,” said Satnam Singh, a commuter.

“The visit is scheduled for November 5, but main roads were closed during crucial afternoon hours on November 4. School buses got stuck and had to cover extra distances,” said Amit Kumar, a parent.

Meanwhile, CBSE schools in Karnal will remain closed on Thursday. “Keeping the inconvenience to students, parents and staff in mind, we have decided to keep schools closed,” said Dr Rajan Lamba, president of the Sahodaya School Complex, Karnal.

Traders, too, fear business losses with Diwali approaching.

“This is a crucial business period. Customers could not access markets easily due to restrictions. The programme should have been scheduled after Diwali,” said Jatin, a trader.

Seven SPs, 16 DSPs and 10 police companies deployed

The security arrangements will be supervised by seven SPs, 16 DSPs and 10 companies of police personnel. Besides, the district administration has issued a traffic advisory announcing the closure of six key roads and traffic junctions on November 5, including NDRI Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk, Mahatma Gandhi Chowk, Mall Road, ITI Chowk and Nirmal Kutia Chowk.

Residents of the NDRI residential campus can use Gates 5, 6 and 7. Those living in Nyaypuri, Shakti Colony and Subhash Colony can reach Sector 13/14 and NH-44 via the old bus stand, Committee Chowk and old Sabzi Mandi.

Residents of Sectors 6 and 7, as well as those coming from Meerut Road, Tau Devi Lal Chowk, Sector 5, Namaste Chowk and Gharaunda, have been advised to take the route via the Sector 13/14 cut, old Sabzi Mandi, old bus stand, Dyal Singh College and Virk Hospital.

Keeping emergency services and patients in mind, the administration has also designated alternative routes to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC).

Vehicles coming from Assandh, Nising and Kaithal can reach the medical college through Committee Chowk, old bus stand, Dyal Singh College and Virk Hospital, entering through the main gate.

Those coming from Indri, Kunjpura and Kurukshetra can approach the institution via ITI Chowk and NDRI Chowk and enter through the rear gate.