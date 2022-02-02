Karnal: Two crushed to death on NH-44

Karnal, February 1
Two men were crushed to death by some unidentified vehicle on the National Highway-44 near Uchani village this morning.
Tarsem Singh, SHO Sadar, said the visibility at that time was low due to dense fog and they were probably crushed to death by a vehicle. Later, several vehicles crossed over them. The bodies were yet to be identified as these were badly mutilated. These had been kept in the mortuary house for identification.
The age of the victims seemed to be between 30 and 35. “We have been inquiring from the nearby villages,” the SHO said. —
