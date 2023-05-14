Karnal: Two killed, 3 hurt in mishap

Karnal, May 13
Two friends were killed, while three others received injuries after the ill-fated car they were travelling in overturned near Madhuban on the NH-44 on Saturday morning, said the police. The deceased have been identified as Aman (18) and Abhishek (19) of Panipat district. The injured are Harsh, Mohit and Ajay of Panipat.
The incident took place at around 5.30 am when they were returning from a party in Karnal. A tyre of the car burst, following which the driver lost the control over the vehicle and it overturned, said Inspector Tarsem Singh, SHO, Madhuban. The bodies werehanded over to family members after the postmortem, he added.
