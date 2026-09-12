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Home / Haryana / Karnal, Uttarakhand scientists’ feat — calf born through surrogacy

Karnal, Uttarakhand scientists’ feat — calf born through surrogacy

Joint research programme undertaken by NDRI-GB Pant university

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Parveen Arora
Karnal, Updated At : 01:31 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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A Badri cattle calf born through surrogacy under the NDRI-GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology programme. Tribune photo
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The scientists of the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (ICAR-NDRI) and GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, Uttarakhand, have jointly produced Uttarakhand’s state cattle breed Badri calf using ovum pick-up and in-vitro fertilisation (OPU-IVF) technology. This calf was produced through surrogacy in Uttarakhand. An embryo of Badri cattle was developed in a lab and later transferred to a Sahiwal cow for surrogacy.

A Sahiwal cow successfully gave birth to a healthy Badri female calf at 3.10 am on Friday at the farm of GP Pant University. Besides, another synchronised crossbreed cow is expected to deliver a Badri calf within the next 5-7 days.

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As per the scientists, Badri cattle breed is an important indigenous cattle genetic resource of Uttarakhand. The achievement has been done by the scientists of both the institutions with financial support from the Uttarakhand Biotechnology Council.

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Research programme began in 2023

ICAR-NDRI director Dr Dheer Singh said the research programme was initiated in 2023 under the leadership and initiative of the then GB Pant University Vice-Chancellor Dr MS Chauhan. A scientific collaboration between both the institutions was initiated to establish advanced reproductive technologies for the conservation and multiplication of Badri cattle germplasm.

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“Over the past three years, the team members have worked continuously to establish OPU-IVF, embryo production and embryo transfer procedures for Badri cattle,” he said, emphasising that such

technologies could help multiply elite female germplasm more rapidly and support the development of structured breed-improvement and germplasm- conservation programmes for

Badri cattle.

The research involved scientists from ICAR-NDRI, Dr Naresh L Selokar and Dr MK Singh, Department of Biotechnology, and GB Pant University’s Dr Shiv Prasad, Dr Sunil Kumar and Dr Mridula Sharma, Department of Veterinary Gynaecology and Obstetrics, College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, along with Dr Sanjay Sharma, Director, Uttarakhand Biotechnology Council.

Singh further informed that the programme was also exploring cloning of elite, high-producing Badri cows. The collaborating team has successfully generated cloned Badri embryos through multiple stages of the ongoing work.

GB Pant University VC Dr Shivendra Kumar Kashyap congratulated the scientists of both the institutions.

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