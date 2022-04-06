Karnal: Vigilance team to take voice, writing samples of former town planner

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 5

The State Vigilance Bureau will take voice samples and handwriting specimens of the former District Town Planner (DTP) Vikram Kumar, who was arrested red-handed while accepting Rs 5 lakh last month. The court has given permission for this to the Vigilance Bureau. “We had sought permission from the court to take voice samples and handwriting specimens from the court for a detailed inquiry in the case, which the court has granted,” said inspector Sachin Kumar, a member of the state vigilance team.

Sources claimed that the team members had recovered some documents from the former DTP, indicating the involvement of other people in it. To look into the involvement of others, there is a need for verification of handwriting.

Vikram was arrested red-handed by the state Vigilance team from his residence in Sector-6 last month while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a coloniser. His driver was also arrested with Rs 5,000. The Vigilance team also recovered Rs 78.6 lakh from Vikram’s residence. On his statement that Tehsildar Rajbakhsh Arora had given Rs 14.5 lakh to him for NOCs which he had provided for the registration of land in different colonies, the Vigilance team arrested the Tehsildar on March 14.