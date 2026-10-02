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Home / Haryana / Karnal village sarpanch gets Rs 5 crore extortion call, shots fired at welcome gate

Karnal village sarpanch gets Rs 5 crore extortion call, shots fired at welcome gate

Video of the incident has surfaced, reportedly showing two youths near the spot; caller threatens sarpanch’s son if demand not met

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 09:18 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The caller, speaking in Punjabi, allegedly introduced himself as a member of the Lawrence group. iStock photo
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A mining businessman and sarpanch of Manglora village in Karnal allegedly received a Rs 5 crore extortion call, followed by firing at a welcome gate bearing his picture in the village.

Sarpanch Manjeet Kumar filed a complaint with the police, stating that he received a call from a foreign number on September 20.

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The caller, speaking in Punjabi, allegedly introduced himself as a member of the Lawrence group and demanded Rs 5 crore. The caller also threatened Manjeet’s son, warning that he would not return home if the demand was not met.

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After Manjeet did not respond to the call, unidentified persons allegedly opened fire at his welcome gate near the Manglora bus stand late Thursday night. A video of the incident has surfaced, reportedly showing two youths near the spot.

“We are investigating the matter,” said Karan Goel, Superintendent of Police (SP).

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