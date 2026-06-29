Karnal village sarpanch, panch terminated for holding remunerative posts illegally

Karnal Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Anand Kumar Sharma has terminated the sarpanch and panch of Mirghan village from their elected posts after finding that both were simultaneously holding remunerative positions in violation of the provisions of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.

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This action was taken after separate inquiries were conducted into complaints against sarpanch Sandeep Kumari and panch Anju.

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As per the order, a complaint filed by Vikas, a resident of the same village, alleged that Sandeep Kumari was serving as both the elected sarpanch of the village and an ASHA worker. The inquiry conducted by the SDM, Karnal, found that she had continued to work in both capacities simultaneously despite National Health Mission (NHM) guidelines prohibiting such an arrangement.

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The inquiry further revealed that Sandeep Kumari had received an honorarium of Rs 3.89 lakh between December 2022 and December 2025 for working as an ASHA worker. During the proceedings, she admitted in her written statement that she was serving as an ASHA worker but argued that an ASHA worker is neither a government employee nor does she receive a salary.

However, a report submitted by the Civil Surgeon, Karnal, confirmed that ASHA workers receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 6,100. After granting her personal hearings and examining the inquiry reports submitted by the SDM, Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), and Civil Surgeon, the Deputy Commissioner found that she was holding an office of profit while serving as sarpanch.

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Following these findings, the DC removed Sandeep Kumari from the post of sarpanch with immediate effect. She has also been directed to hand over all movable and immovable property of the Gram Panchayat in her possession to the majority-supported panch.

In the other case, panch Anju was also removed after an inquiry found that she had been simultaneously serving as a Mid-Day Meal worker while holding the elected office of panch. The inquiry established that she was receiving a monthly honorarium of Rs 7,000 for the Mid-Day Meal assignment.

After considering the inquiry report and her written submissions, the DC held that it was a case of holding an office of profit while serving as an elected panch.

She has been terminated from the post of panch and directed to hand over all Gram Panchayat records and property in her possession to the Gram Panchayat, the order stated.