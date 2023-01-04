Karnal villagers want BPL status restored

Karnal, January 3
A large number of Ghoghripur villagers today reached the mini secretariat, demanding the restoration of their below poverty line (BPL) status.
They alleged that their names were removed from the BPL list, showing that their annual income was more than Rs 1.80 lakh as per their Parivar Pehchan Patras (PPPs). They claimed that most of them were registered under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme.
“We are labourers, but our annual income was shown between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, due to which our names were removed from the list,” said Kanta, a protester.
Meanwhile, DC Anish Yadav said people can raise their issues at a help desk set up at the SARAL Kendra at the mini secretariat.
