Karnal: Youth beaten to death, kin blame girlfriend's family

Karnal, September 6

A 22-year-old youth was beaten to death at Dayanagar Basti in Taraori when he went to meet his girlfriend’s family on Monday night.

The Taraori police said they were probing all angles. A case has been registered against eight persons, including mother and brothers of the girl.

The victim has been identified as Gobind, alias Kaku, of Valmiki Basti in Taraori.

A file photo of Gobind. Tribune photo: Sayeed Ahmed

Mohit, a friend of the deceased, said he and Gobind were at their friend Rahul’s house in Taraori on Monday. Around 11 pm, the girl called up Gobind at her house, saying her family members were ready for their marriage, he said.

In his police complaint, he further alleged that when he and Gobind went to the girl’s house, they were attacked by Nirmala, mother of the girl, Sagar, brother of the girl, Rajesh, alias Anda, Manish, Vikas, Parveen, Sultan and Rajesh. They allegedly attacked them with sharp-edged weapons.

He somehow managed to flee and reached Rahul’s residence. When he came back with Rahul, they found that Gobind was lying in a pool of blood. They rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead, he said.

Girl had called him to meet family

