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Home / Haryana / Karnal Zila Parishad chairperson ousted in no-confidence vote

Karnal Zila Parishad chairperson ousted in no-confidence vote

Vice-chairperson Reena Kharkali has been entrusted with the responsibility of acting chairperson until a new chairperson is elected

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 07:49 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Karnal Zila Parishad chairperson Parvesh Kumari Rana lost a no-confidence motion on Thursday, bringing her tenure to an end after several months of political turmoil within the Zila Parishad.

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The floor test was conducted at the Zila Parishad office under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar.

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Of the 25 elected members, 19 were present at the meeting convened to vote on the no-confidence motion. During the voting, 17 members voted against the chairperson, while two voted in her favour.

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Following the announcement of the results, Parvesh Kumari Rana ceased to hold office as chairperson.

Vice-chairperson Reena Kharkali has been entrusted with the responsibility of acting chairperson until a new chairperson is elected.

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The no-confidence motion marked the end of a prolonged political tussle that had continued for several months.

Dissident Zila Parishad members had repeatedly alleged that development grants were not being distributed fairly and claimed they were being ignored in development works, meetings and key decision-making processes.

Elections to the 25-member Zila Parishad were held in November 2022, followed by the election of Parvesh Kumari Rana as chairperson and Reena Kharkali as vice-chairperson in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Sohan Singh Rana, husband of Parvesh Kumari Rana, alleged that a well-planned conspiracy had been orchestrated against her.

He maintained that he had worked impartially for the development of all communities without encouraging corruption.

Rana further alleged that he was targeted because he refused to serve the vested interests of certain individuals.

He added that he would raise the issue with the BJP’s top leadership.

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