Karnal’s Ananya Rana secures 60th rank in UPSC exams

Ananya Rana from Karnal has secured the 60th rank in the UPSC examinations 2025, the results of which were declared on Friday.

Her achievement has been celebrated by her family, relatives, teachers and friends without her presence as she is undergoing IRS training at National Academy of Direct Taxes, Nagpur.

It was her fourth UPSC attempt. She had secured rank 280 in the 2023 examinations and was selected for the IRS (Income Tax).

Ananya is the daughter of Professor SP Bhatti, Head of the Chemistry Department at Dyal Singh College, and Dr Sonika Bhatti, Principal at the State Institute of Panchayati Raj and Community Development, Nilokheri.

She has consistently excelled in her studies since school. She was the topper in Class 12 at Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 7, Karnal. After completing her schooling, she pursued B.Sc. from Dyal Singh College, where she continued to perform well.

She later completed her M.Sc. in Chemistry from IIT Gandhinagar. Ananya’s academic brilliance earned her gold medals in both graduation from Kurukshetra University as well as post-graduation.

In addition to her UPSC achievements, she had earlier been selected as an Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer through the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) examination.

As per Ananya, she dedicated eight to ten hours to UPSC preparation daily, appealing to the young generation to fix a goal and work hard to achieve it. “I appeal to youth to focus their energy on productive targets and contribute in nation building as well as Viksit Bharat 2047,” she said.

Ananya credited her parents, grandparents, and teachers for their constant support and guidance. She said their encouragement played a crucial role in helping her remain focused on her goals.

Her family members expressed joy and pride at her achievement. Her grandfather, Kashmir Singh, said he was extremely happy with Ananya’s success.

Ananya also expressed her commitment to public service and said she aimed to serve the nation to the best of her capabilities as a civil servant.

“I am proud of my daughter for her constant achievement,” said Professor SP Bhatti.