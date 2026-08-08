In a major action over alleged irregularities in paddy procurement during 2025-26, former Karnal Market Committee secretary Asha Rani has been terminated from service, while two other market committee secretaries have been demoted from their present post for three years. The disciplinary action was taken after an inquiry into alleged lapses and irregularities related to paddy procurement handling, bringing accountability measures against officials associated with the matter.

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The Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) has terminated the services of Asha Rani, former secretary-cum-executive officer of the market committee, Karnal, after holding three charges of misconduct proved in a departmental inquiry relating to paddy procurement operations during 2025.

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As per the order issued by the HSAMB, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against her for alleged failure to properly supervise the issuance of gate passes through the ‘e-Kharid’ portal.

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The inquiry found that multiple IP addresses were used for issuing gate passes through IDs assigned to gate-pass keepers, resulting in the issuance of gate passes in excess of the actual arrival of PR paddy at the mandi.

“As secretary-cum-executive officer and head of the market committee, Asha Rani was responsible for ensuring proper supervision and compliance with prescribed procedures,” said the order issued by Dharmender Singh, Chief Administrator (CA), HSAMB.

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As per the order, the departmental inquiry found all three charges against Rani proved. The competent authority subsequently examined the inquiry report, documentary evidence and the officer’s submissions before reaching its decision.

However, the order said that Rani had denied the charges and said discrepancies relating to IP addresses and the e-Kharid portal were technical in nature and that the increase in procurement of PR paddy was attributable to higher production.

“Based on the findings, Asha Rani has been removed from service,” said the order.

Besides, Chander Parkash, market committee secretary Gharaunda during last paddy procurement season, and Krishan Dhankar, market committee secretary Assandh during the same procurement season have been punished by demotion to the lower post from which they were promoted and to the lower pay structure.

Their punishment will be effective for three years, allegedly for not performing their duties as per the prescribed rules. They have failed to supervise the issuance of gate passes through the master ID on the e-Kharid portal and allowed the use of multiple IP addresses by the gate pass keepers through IDs assigned to them.