Karnal’s green belt Road to be upgraded into smart road

The green belt stretch from Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk to the Meerut Road T-point in Karnal city is set to be transformed into a smart road. Municipal Commissioner Dr Vaishali Sharma stated that the work order for this upgradation project would be issued next week, with an estimated cost of Rs 11.5 crore.

The 4.6-kilometre road, running along the city’s outer areas, will offer smoother and safer connectivity for both vehicle users and pedestrians. The Municipal Corporation (MC) will execute the project under the Karnal Smart City Limited’s (KSCL) deposit works.

Dr Sharma noted that tenders for the road upgradation had already been floated. After the technical evaluation, the proposal was forwarded to the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies for financial sanction, which has now been granted. The selected agency will receive the work order following the Directorate’s official notification.

The upgraded stretch will begin from the Meerut Road green belt T-point and pass through Sai Baba Mandir Chowk, Noor Mahal Palace Chowk, Sector-9 Community Centre and the adjoining market area before ending at Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk.

Dr Sharma highlighted that the development will include the construction of a durable bituminous concrete road, installation of road safety furniture and development of footpaths and dedicated cycle tracks. The project also includes the construction of a central verge, landscaping, planting of trees with protective guards and application of thermoplastic road paint and zebra crossings.

The project is expected to be completed within six months. Once developed, the smart green corridor will not only improve traffic movement but also enhance facilities for pedestrians and residents, particularly those who use the area for morning walks and recreation, she added.