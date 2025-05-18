DT
Home / Haryana / Karnal’s Jeena shines in Class X exams; secures third rank in state

Karnal’s Jeena shines in Class X exams; secures third rank in state

She scored 495 out of 500 marks in Class X board exams conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 03:59 PM May 18, 2025 IST
Jeena Chauhan, a student of Anand Public School, Nigdhu village, brings laurels to the district.
Jeena Chauhan, a student of Anand Public School, Nigdhu village in the district, has brought laurels to the school, her family members and the district by securing the third position in Class X board exams conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani. Jeena scored an outstanding 495 out of 500 marks, sharing the third rank with nine other students across the state.

Jeena said, “The result is exactly what I had hoped for. This achievement has only been possible due to the blessings and the support of my teachers and parents.”

Belonging to a modest background, Jeena’s father Sukhbir Singh is a dairy farmer, and her mother Priyanka is a homemaker. Her mother said, “We always had faith in her. She has made us proud. Her dedication and discipline have truly paid off.”

Jeena spoke about her study routine, explaining how consistent revision and hard work helped her reach this milestone. “I want to serve people as a doctor, and I will keep working hard to make that dream come true,” Jeena added.

Principal Dilbag Singh said that Jeena made them proud by scoring good marks.

Tags :
