After remaining stalled for around two years, the work on the much-awaited redevelopment project of Karna Stadium has finally resumed, bringing new hope among sports enthusiasts and residents of the district.

The authorities claim that the project, which had faced prolonged delays, is now back on track with the resumption of construction activities. They said the work would be completed by the end of December 2026.

Advertisement

The redevelopment of Karna Stadium is being carried out in two phases under the Smart City Mission. This aims to boost sports infrastructure and provide improved facilities for athletes at Karna Stadium, which is one of the best venues for outdoor sports and located in the centre of the city.

Advertisement

The construction agency had abandoned the work midway in 2024, leading to major delays. Karnal Smart City Ltd. (KSCL), an agency looking after the Smart City project, had already penalised the agency for failing to complete the work on time.

After receiving permission from the Board of Directors of the KSCL, a fresh tender for the remaining work was floated, and a new agency was assigned to complete the project. “The deadline for the remaining work is December-end,” said Ramphal, GM, KSCL. Dr Anand Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO, KSCL, expressed confidence that the project would now move ahead without further delays and complete before the deadline. “Work has resumed and we will ensure that it is completed by the end of December with a proper quality check,” said the CEO.

Advertisement

The project was divided into two phases. The first phase, with a budget of Rs 23.95 crore, included the construction of four tennis courts, a 250-seat spectator gallery, and two hostel blocks designed to accommodate 90 men and 45 women players.

The hostels are nearing completion, as both were left at the final finishing stage. The work on a multipurpose hall remains pending.

It was planned to include an indoor kabaddi hall on the ground floor, a gym on the top floor and a rehabilitation centre on the second floor. A new stage building with a spectator gallery and seating for around 500 people, a VIP lounge and a climbing wall between the stage building, and a multi-purpose hall are also part of the first phase.

However, a lot of work is still pending.

Started in August 2022, the work was initially scheduled for completion in May 2024, but major portions of the project still remain unfinished. The second phase, estimated at Rs 12.59 crore, includes a four-floor building housing a fencing court, weightlifting hall, gymnastics hall and a spectator gallery. Work on this phase began in November 2022, and the deadline was May 2024. The installation of gymnastics equipment is to be carried out by a separate agency. Still, a large portion of the work remains pending. The prolonged delay has brewed resentment among sports enthusiasts, who have been awaiting the completion of the new facilities.

At present, the stadium has only one tennis court, making it difficult for tennis enthusiasts to practise at will. They have to wait for their turn. The restarting of work has increased hope among sports enthusiasts.

“With the starting of work on four tennis courts, we were hopeful that we would get new facilities by the end of May 2024. But even after two years beyond the deadline, we are not sure when the work will be completed and when we will be able to play on the new courts,” said Aman, a tennis enthusiast.