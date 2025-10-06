Karnal’s Rishika ranks 15th in UPSC statistics exam

Rishika Kukreja Arora, a resident of Karnal, has secured an all-India rank (AIR) of 15 in the UPSC-Indian Statistical Service (ISS) examination. Rishika achieved the milestone in her fourth attempt, setting an example for youngsters across the region. Her success stands as a testament to the power of discipline, determination, and self-belief.

Talking about her journey, Rishika said: “I began preparing for the exam after completing my master’s degree. My husband, in-laws, parents, and grandmother supported me throughout the journey. The process takes time and patience, but with family support, everything becomes possible. I am grateful and happy today.”

Rishika added: “The ISS helps us understand where our country stands. Based on this vital data, the government formulates effective policies. Data plays a crucial role in building a strong and progressive society.”

Sharing a message for the youth, she said: “Set your goals clearly and move forward with determination. Stay surrounded by people who motivate you. Hard work, spirituality, exercise, meditation, and even a good motivational song can keep you focused and positive on your journey.”

Her father, Sawtanter Kukreja, an educationist, expressed pride and joy over her achievement, saying: “A father feels the greatest happiness when his child achieves success. It was Rishika’s dream to join the ISS, and she worked with complete dedication to fulfil it. We always stood by her, and today, we feel proud.”

Mayor Renu Bala Gupta congratulated the family.

“It is a proud moment for the people of Karnal that our daughter has achieved her goal by clearing the ISS examination,” the Mayor said.

Her father-in-law Vipin Arora, mother-in-law Urmil Arora, husband Karan Arora, mother Minakshi Kukreja, grandmother Sumitra Kukreja, and brother Vedant Kukerja wished her a bright future.