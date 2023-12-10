Karni Sena chief murder: Rajput community members stage protest

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 9

Members of the Rajput community today held a protest in the city over the brutal murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena.

Gogamedi was shot dead by assailants in Jaipur on Tuesday. His murder sparked outrage among the community members. They burnt tyres and raised slogans in support of Gogamedi.

Demanding justice for the family of Gogamedi, the community members handed over a memorandum to the city magistrate for forwarding it to the Chief Minister, Governor and Prime Minister.

Col Davinder Singh (retd), state president of Haryana Pratinidhi Sabha, led the protest along with community members and paid floral tributes to Gogamedi at the Maharana Pratap Bhavan in Sector 8 here. Later, they took out a protest march to the Mini Secretariat.

“The killers should be arrested at the earliest. Their case should be run in the fast-track court and they should be hanged,” he said. He added that the inquiry by the NIA should expose the conspiracy behind this whole incident.

#Karnal