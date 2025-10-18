DT
Kashyap distributes land ownership letters to 1,587 families in Karnal, highlights govt achievements

Kashyap distributes land ownership letters to 1,587 families in Karnal, highlights govt achievements

Anil Vij call tenure a golden era in Ambala

Parveen Arora
Nitish Sharma
Karnal/ Ambala, Updated At : 03:20 AM Oct 18, 2025 IST
Cabinet Minister Anil Vij during district-level Jan Vishwas-Jan Vikas event in Ambala on Friday.
To mark the completion of one year of the BJP government’s third term, a district level ‘Jan Vishwas –Jan Vikas’ ceremony was organised at Dr Mangal Sen Auditorium. Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap was the chief guest of this programme and he distributed land ownership letters for 100-sq-yard plots to 1587 families.

Addressing the gathering, Kashyap highlighted the state government’s major welfare initiatives over the past eleven years, emphasizing schemes aimed at the upliftment of all sections of society. He lauded the “Bina Parchi–Bina Kharchee” scheme, calling it a boon for youth, as it ensures merit-based employment. He highlighted 1.7 lakh youth have been provided government jobs so far.

Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand described Haryana’s 11-year journey under the BJP as a “golden chapter,” crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving the nation “a new direction, identity, and energy.” He emphasised the government’s commitment to farmers, saying that crop payments are now made within 48 hours through DBT. He also said families living for over 20 years on 500-square-yard plots in rural areas had been granted ownership rights and that senior citizens above 70 are receiving free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Assandh MLA Yogendra Rana congratulated the people and praised former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s visionary policies such as the online transfer policy and 24-hour power supply. He said that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini wascontinuing these welfare measures.

Karnal Mayor Renu Bala Gupta said Haryana’s administrative and social landscape had been transformed over the past 11 years. She appreciated the former Chief Minister’s governance model and extended Diwali greetings to everyone.

Vij call tenure a golden era

Haryana Energy, Transport, and Labour Minister Anil Vij,described the 11-year tenure of the current BJP government as a golden era in which numerous welfare schemes were introduced.

Cabinet Minister Anil Vij during district-level Jan Vishwas-Jan Vikas event in Ambala on Friday.

He highlighted the significant role of technology in enhancing the quality of life for citizens by enabling faster delivery of public services and reducing the need for people to make repeated visits to government offices.Vij made these remarks while addressing a gathering at the district-level Jan Vishwas-Jan Vikas programme in Ambala Cantonment.

Anil Vij said that the third term of the current BJP government had been exceptional. Many developmental works were undertaken in the past one year, and the pace of progress has accelerated.

During the programme,Vij said the launch of the Chief Minister Rural Housing Scheme 2.0, under which families earning less than Rs 1.80 lakh per annum and who do not own a house under any other scheme, would be provided plots of 50 or 100 square yards. In addition, Rs 700 crore has been allocated to Panchayati Raj institutions and municipal councils for development work, according to their respective shares.

