Kataria is Haryana Youth Congress chief

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan today appointed Nishit Kataria as president of the Haryana Youth Congress. Nishit is son of Sukhbir Kataria, who was a former minister in the Hooda government.

Nishit contested for the post of Youth Congress state president and won with highest number of votes polled across Haryana. He started his political journey in 2012 with National Students Union of India (NSUI). He made his mark as an active worker in the organisation by providing a platform for the youth’s voice and constantly fought for interests of students.

He participated in state Youth Congress elections in 2021 and won the post of Gurugram district president.