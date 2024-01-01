Kurukshetra Development Board to standardise Tirthas under ‘48-kos’

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, December 31

Aiming to bring uniformity, the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) has come out with a plan to standardise all the Tirthas (pilgrimage places) under the ‘48-kos’ area spread over Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat districts.

The board has planned to have similar entry gates, colour schemes, benches, toilet blocks, tiles, parking area designs and Mahima Paths.

After the recent inclusion of 18 new Tirthas, the number of Tirthas under “48-kos land” has increased to 182.

“Except for a few Tirthas such as the Brahma Sarovar, Sannihit Sarovar and Jyotisar Tirtha, the management of all the other Tirthas are with the tirtha management committees and concerned gram panchayats. But to improve the condition of the Tirthas, the board carries out the maintenance and development works. Though the board has been already trying to keep the design similar, it was facing issues due to different agencies and departments executing the development works,” an official said.

Honorary Secretary of the Board Upender Singhal said: “The developmental works of all the Tirthas are almost similar be it the ghats, Mahima Path, toilet block, benches, parking, grills and entry gate. Since the Tirthas are situated in different districts, the officials of the concerned districts while preparing plans come out with different designs and colours.

“It takes a lot of time and energy to get different designs sanctioned and getting the estimates calculated for the work but the standardisation will help in saving time, and bringing uniformity. It has been decided that the board will set standard design and colour scheme. It will also help in expediting work and people will also be able to identify the Tirthas of the 48-kos land due to the uniform designs. Soon, a proposal in this regard will be put in the board meeting.”

48-kos Tirtha Monitoring Committee Chairman Madan Mohan Chhabra said: “Development works are being carried out in 105 Tirthas and the foundation stone for the development of nearly 30 more Tirthas will be laid over the next few weeks. The board has been already trying to bring uniformity but due to the involvement of different executing agencies and departments, it was a tedious task. The standardisation will help the board as well as the executing agencies as there will be set parameters and designs available for the works as the number of Tirthas are increasing.”

