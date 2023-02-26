KDB to upgrade, digitise Shri Krishna Museum

Nitish Sharma
Kurukshetra, February 25
With the aim of attracting tourists, the state government and the Kurukshetra Development Board have decided to upgrade and digitise Shri Krishna Museum in Kurukshetra.
Hasn’t been able to draw tourists
Despite the fact that the museum has rare archaeological artifacts and it is the only exclusive museum dedicated to Lord Krishna, the museum hasn’t been able to draw tourists. A KBD official
The museum, one of a kind in the country, was inaugurated in 1991, but it hasn’t been able to add new attractions over the past several years and it registers a footfall of around 1,000 persons every day.
As per the information, during a recent meeting of the Kurukshetra Development Board, the Chief Minister directed the KDB officials to prepare a proposal regarding the upgrading and construction of a new block at the museum and send the proposal to the Centre for its budget.
There is a plan to introduce a multilingual audio-guide facility, new galleries, display 3D and 2D videos and construct a new block to introduce new attractions. A KDB official said, “Despite the fact that the museum has rare archaeological artifacts and it is the only exclusive museum dedicated to Lord Krishna, the museum hasn’t been able to draw tourists. Thousands of people from different states visit Kurukshetra, especially Brahma Sarovar, but very few visit the museum which is situated near the holy sarovar.”
Currently, the museum houses nine galleries spread over three buildings, which display the artifacts representing Lord Krishna in his different avatars. There are archaeological artifacts, paintings, sculptures, and a multimedia gallery. Apart from the lack of attractions, the shortage of staff, especially qualified guides, has also been a matter of concern for the authorities.
Madan Mohan Chhabra, honorary secretary of the KDB, said, “The museum has the potential of attracting tourists from across the world. There is a need to reinvent the museum for the digital age and introduce new components at regular intervals. It has been decided to digitise the museum for which a consultant will be hired soon and a project will be sent to the Union Cultural Department for the budget.”
