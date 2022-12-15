Keep away from illegal mining: Police tells Mahendragarh residents through ‘munadi’

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, December 14

The involvement of locals in carrying out illegal mining and transporting the materials (stone and gravel) to other places has forced the district police administration to carry out ‘munadi’ (public announcement) in mining-prone areas to advise villagers to keep away from this unlawful activity.

The action came after nine cases of illegal mining were reported in the district in the past two weeks. In all cases, locals were found transporting the mining materials illegally from the mining sites to other places, said sources.

This is the second time when Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Bhushan issued orders for public announcement in illegal mining-prone villages to help the civil administration in preventing this unlawful activity. Earlier, the ‘munadi’ was carried out in September and it turned out to be instrumental in checking illegal mining to some extent, claimed an official.“Illegal mining not only causes revenue loss to the state exchequer but dust emanating from it also pollutes the air, resulting in adverse effects on human as well as health of birds and animals. It is also harmful to the greenery of the region. Hence, we have again decided to educate local people about the ill-effects of illegal mining through public announcement,” said Vikrant.

He said SHOs of all police stations had been roped in to assist the teams for carrying out public announcement efficiently in the villages falling under their jurisdiction. Villagers are also being requested to help the police and the civil administration in checking illegal mining.

Niranjan Lal, Mining Officer, said, “Nine cases pertaining to illegal mining and transporting materials have so far been detected this month and the involvement of locals has been found in all cases. Hence, making the villages aware against this unlawful act is imperative to minimise the cases of illegal mining,” Lal added.

