DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Keep check on cheating, ensure question papers do not leak: Yamunanagar DC to officials

Keep check on cheating, ensure question papers do not leak: Yamunanagar DC to officials

Meeting held regarding Class X, Class XII examinations
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 03:01 AM Mar 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DC Parth Gupta and other officials during the meeting in Yamunanagar on Sunday.
Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta on Sunday held a meeting with District Secretariat officers regarding Class X and Class XII examinations, being organised by the Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani. He said 57 examination centres had been set up in the district.

As many as 12,228 students of Class X and 9,693 of Class XII were participating in the examinations in the district, he added, stating that the examinations would go on till March 29.

He said the government was serious about examinations, noting that it was monitoring them.

Advertisement

Question papers should not be leaked, and a check should be kept on cheating during examinations, he added. He instructed the officers to not be negligent towards their duty as the examinations had to be conducted in a fair manner.

He also instructed centre superintendents to get seating plans prepared properly. Only authorised officers would be able to enter examination centres, he stressed.

Advertisement

“Classes should be held in schools from 8 am to 11 am. However, at the time of examination, only students appearing for the exam should be present in the centres,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

He instructed officials to check windows and their grills properly in all

exam centres.

He said all officials should do their duty in a disciplined manner and maintain a good atmosphere.

Ten police personnel would be deployed at each examination centre,

he added.

Superintendent of Police Rajiv Deswal said police would be deployed at the examination centres as per the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner.

CTM Piyush Gupta, DIPR Dr Manoj Kumar and Deputy DEO Shiv Kumar Dhiman were among those present at the meeting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper