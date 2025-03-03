Keep check on cheating, ensure question papers do not leak: Yamunanagar DC to officials

Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta on Sunday held a meeting with District Secretariat officers regarding Class X and Class XII examinations, being organised by the Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani. He said 57 examination centres had been set up in the district.

As many as 12,228 students of Class X and 9,693 of Class XII were participating in the examinations in the district, he added, stating that the examinations would go on till March 29.

He said the government was serious about examinations, noting that it was monitoring them.

Advertisement

Question papers should not be leaked, and a check should be kept on cheating during examinations, he added. He instructed the officers to not be negligent towards their duty as the examinations had to be conducted in a fair manner.

He also instructed centre superintendents to get seating plans prepared properly. Only authorised officers would be able to enter examination centres, he stressed.

Advertisement

“Classes should be held in schools from 8 am to 11 am. However, at the time of examination, only students appearing for the exam should be present in the centres,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

He instructed officials to check windows and their grills properly in all

exam centres.

He said all officials should do their duty in a disciplined manner and maintain a good atmosphere.

Ten police personnel would be deployed at each examination centre,

he added.

Superintendent of Police Rajiv Deswal said police would be deployed at the examination centres as per the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner.

CTM Piyush Gupta, DIPR Dr Manoj Kumar and Deputy DEO Shiv Kumar Dhiman were among those present at the meeting.