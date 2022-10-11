Keep children away from construction sites, panchayat tells Bajghera residents

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 10

Following the death of six children in a water-filled pit yesterday, the Bajghera village panchayat today held a meeting and issued an advisory for the residents to keep their children away from ponds and pits in the area. Local youths were also advised not to go for swimming or bathing in such pits or the water channel flowing through a nearby village.

Shriniwas Rana, former Sarpanch of Bajghera village, said, “New sectors are coming up and a lot of construction activity is going on in the area. Builders often dig up deep pits as part of the construction process or construct big tanks to store water. These pits and tanks get filled to the brim during rain, thus posing danger to the children playing in the area. We have now advised the villagers to ensure that their children don’t go near these pits and ponds. We want a strict action against the builder in connection with the deaths yesterday.”

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended on the village due to the death of six children and the affected families are finding it difficult to come to terms with what has befallen them.

“We had to go for a ‘bhandara’ on Sunday, but I didn’t take my two children along due to rain. In my absence, they went out to play, but never returned. In the evening, when a search was launched, only their clothes and slippers could be traced,” said Sanjay Singh of Shankar Vihar Colony. His two children Ajit (13) and Durgesh (8) were among the six children who drowned in the water-filled pit in Sector 111 here.

Sanjay Singh and his other family members waited outside the Civil Hospital mortuary to take possession of his children’s bodies so that they could leave for their hometown in Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh).

Balkishan, who also lost his son Varun yesterday, said, “There are many deep pits in that area and I often had negative thoughts whenever I saw children playing there. But I had never imagined such a tragic end for my son.”

Ratna Devi, aunt of a deceased child, said, “My sister has lost her son in the incident. We have lodged a police complaint, but we know that no action can bring him back.”

Gurugram DC Nishant Yadav has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.