Arvind Kejriwal should clear stand on transfer of UT: Kumari Selja

Chandigarh, April 4

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja and state in charge Vivek Bansal held a meeting of party leaders today and condemned Punjab’s resolution on the issue of transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab.

Attempt to divert people’s attention The Punjab Assembly passed an unconstitutional resolution. It is an attack on the rights of Haryana. It was an attempt to divert people’s attention as they had promised to give free power and honorariums but have not been able to.— Kumari Selja, Haryana Congress Chief

Both questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejariwal over his stand on the issue, transfer of Hindi-speaking areas from Punjab to Haryana and construction of the Satluj-Yamuna Link (YSL) canal.

Five Congress MLAs Pradeep Chaudhary, Shamsher Singh Gogi, Shishpal Singh, Renu Bala and Shally Chaudhary, and Congress OBC cell chairman Ajay Singh Yadav attended the meeting.

Holding a press conference, Selja said: “I ask Arvind Kejariwal to clear his stand on Chandigarh, SYL and transfer of Hindi-speaking areas from Punjab to Haryana.”

“It is now that the Haryana Government has called a special session on it. I want to ask the BJP government in the state if the Chief Minister has ever got the time to discuss these issues with the Prime Minister? Haryana called a session only in reaction to Punjab’s move.”

Vivek Bansal said: “The Aam Aadmi Party wants to contest elections in Haryana as well. What will their stand on Chandigarh be then? Their leaders Sushil Gupta and Bhagwant Mann are saying different things. Kejariwal should clear his position.”

On Punjab Congress’ stand, he said: “As a representative of the Congress, I am saying that Haryana has a right over Chandigarh,” adding that there was no problem in Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda holding a separate meeting in Delhi.

On the issue of division within the Haryana unit of the party, he said the issues would be resolved soon.

