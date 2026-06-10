Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann meet Deepak Singla in Ambala jail

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, visited Ambala today to meet party leader Deepak Singla, who is lodged in the Central Jail.

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Singla was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged bank fraud and money laundering case.

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Before proceeding to the jail, the AAP leaders held a meeting at the PWD Rest House. They later reached the Central Jail, where they spent nearly half an hour meeting Singla. Security arrangements were tightened around the jail premises, with additional police personnel deployed during the visit. The leaders did not interact with the media during their visit.

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AAP district president Rajnish Sharma said the party leaders had come to meet Singla and briefly interacted with local party workers at the rest house.