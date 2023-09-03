Kejriwal, Mann to visit Bhiwani today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

Aam Aadmi Party recently announced the appointment of 1,400 office-bearers, including circles in-charges, for the state. AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will visit Bhiwani on September 3 for the oath-taking ceremony of newly-appointed officer-bearers.

This was announced by campaign committee chairman Ashok Tanwar and national joint secretary Nirmal Singh while talking to reporters here.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #Bhiwani