Kejriwal, Mann to visit Bhiwani today

Chandigarh, September 2
Aam Aadmi Party recently announced the appointment of 1,400 office-bearers, including circles in-charges, for the state. AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will visit Bhiwani on September 3 for the oath-taking ceremony of newly-appointed officer-bearers.
This was announced by campaign committee chairman Ashok Tanwar and national joint secretary Nirmal Singh while talking to reporters here.
