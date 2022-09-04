Kejriwal to launch drive from Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 3

Aam Aadmi Party’s national adviser Anurag Dhanda today said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann would launch the “Make India Number One” campaign from Hisar on September 7.

Addressing a press conference here, Dhanda said Kejriwal would discuss with the youth how to make the country number one and why the country was lagging in various fields despite having resources, pool of talent and other things.

On September 7, Kejriwal and Mann would connect with the youth and answer their questions. “The campaign, being launched from Haryana, will cover the entire country,” he said.

Indicating that AAP is taking the Adampur byelection seriously, the AAP leader said they would also carry out a Tiranga yatra in the constituency on September 8.

He said parivarwaad (dynastic politics) and dostwad (friendship) would end in Adampur. Targeting Kuldeep Bishnoi, he said he joined the BJP to settle his Rs 200-crore income tax-related cases.