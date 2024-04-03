Key accused among 2 more held in Palwal firing incident

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 2

The police have arrested two more persons who were allegedly involved in the firing incident at a mobile shop here on March 29. A total of five persons have been arrested in this case so far, said a police official.

The police official said the main accused in the incident was among the two persons, who were arrested in the past 24 hours. He said the main accused got injured while trying to flee after the police raided his hideout at Khambi village on Monday.

He said the accused was taken to the hospital for treatment before being taken into custody. Another accused, who was allegedly involved in the planning and helping the accused in the incident, was reportedly nabbed from near Utawar village last night. Both accused have been remanded to two-day police custody.

