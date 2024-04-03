Key accused among 2 more held in Palwal firing incident

Palwal, April 2
The police have arrested two more persons who were allegedly involved in the firing incident at a mobile shop here on March 29. A total of five persons have been arrested in this case so far, said a police official.
The police official said the main accused in the incident was among the two persons, who were arrested in the past 24 hours. He said the main accused got injured while trying to flee after the police raided his hideout at Khambi village on Monday.
He said the accused was taken to the hospital for treatment before being taken into custody. Another accused, who was allegedly involved in the planning and helping the accused in the incident, was reportedly nabbed from near Utawar village last night. Both accused have been remanded to two-day police custody.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 4 dead, 50 injured, tsunami warning issued
7.2-magnitude quake shakes Taiwan; damages buildings, 20 peo...
Dramatic visuals surface as 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
The tsunami threat from a strong earthquake that struck Taiw...
Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail: Atishi
However, the administration of Tihar jail, where Kejriwal is...
Goa Police file chargesheet against start-up CEO Suchana Seth accused of son's murder
Seth (39) was arrested from Chitradurga in neighbouring Karn...
Toilet cleaner mixed in my food in Pakistan’s ‘sub-jail’, alleges Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi
Pakistan’s former first lady alleges she has marks on her sk...