Key MC posts lying vacant in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, January 5

The local Municipal Corporation is reeling under staff crunch with key posts — including Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Secretary and senior accounts officer, Tax Superintendent — lying vacant for a long time.

However, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) has joined recently.

Notably, the MC is a centre of politics in the city and 2023 is an election year with the polls being scheduled in December. The ruling BJP had won the councillors’ seat in all 26 wards along with the Mayor’s post.

Development works hit The development works have been badly hit. The General House meeting has not been held for the past three months. I have asked the Mayor to call the house meeting several times but she gives the excuse of lack of officials. —Lokesh Nagroo, Councillor, Panipat MC

As per sources, the MC Commissioner’s post is lying vacant for the past 25 days while that of Joint Commissioner for almost three months. Also, the post of senior accounts officer is lying vacant for the past one and a half months.

Notably, the local MC has created a new record of frequent transfers of the Commissioners too. As many as 14 Commissioners have been transferred in the past four years.

The ruling party councillors have also raised the issue of frequent transfers of the Commissioner in the General House meetings and before the senior leaders.

Recently, Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia had left the charge on December 8 last year. However, the state government has transferred Rahul Narwal, on the post of MC Commissioner, on December 24 but he hasn’t joined so far.

The state government also transferred HCS officer Shikha at the post of MC Joint Commissioner on December 24 but before joining here, the government again shifted her to Faridabad.

Some ruling party councillors even raised the issue of officials’ shortage before the Karnal MP and other senior functionaries in the state government, the sources said.

Lokesh Nagroo, councillor of Ward No. 20, said the civic body was in its worst phase as there was no Commissioner, Joint Commissioner and other senior officers for a long time. “The development works have been badly hit in the city. Even, the General House meeting has not been held for the past three months,” he added.

I had repeatedly asked Mayor Avneet Kaur to call the house meeting several times but she gives the excuse of non-availability of the officials, he added.

Ravinder Bhatia, councillor, Ward No. 10, said not only the development works, accounts and several other policy matters were hanging fire due to the staff crunch. Though we have raised the issue before MLA Pramod Vij, MP Sanjay Bhatia and BJP district president already, we would take it up before them again, Bhatia added.