Key suspect arrested, sent to six-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 14

Ankit, alias Mogli, the prime suspect in the spurious liquor case, has been arrested by the CIA-Shahzadpur unit of the Ambala police. The arrest was made from Kala Amb.

Expired holograms used The accused was using expired holograms pertaining to Oasis Overseas Exports Private Limited for the policy year 2021-22. The police are yet to ascertain from where he obtained the ENA (extra neutral alcohol), bottles, expired holograms and what ingredients were used to prepare the liquor. Deepa Chaudhary, Ambala DETC (excise)

The accused, a resident of Ugala village, was produced in a court that remanded him in six-day police custody.

Ambala Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “The prime suspect (Ankit) was arrested last evening. During the remand, we will obtain information about the source of raw material, equipment and other products used in the preparation of the liquor, besides seeking information about other persons involved in the case. Four suspects have already been arrested.”

Ankit was earlier arrested in 2021 for preparing spurious liquor at Saha. He was then arrested by the CIA-Naraingarh and 1.2 quintal poppy husk was seized from his possession. At present, he was out on bail and had been preparing spurious liquor from past around 20 days. Ambala DETC (Excise) Deepa Chaudhary said, “ The reports as regards samples collected from various vends in the district are still awaited.”

Residents of Sohana village held a demonstration today, demanding the shifting of the liquor vend.As per the Excise Department, the vend was legally set up. However, due to the recent deaths, the residents wanted it to be shifted. Samples have been taken from the vend and sent for testing. Mullana SHO Surender Singh said, “The death was not due to spurious liquor. Some residents held a demonstration following which the vend was closed and the contractor has been asked to raise the matter with the Excise Department and shift the vend.”

Home Minister Anil Vij said, “We are working on every single lead and a detailed investigation is being conducted. The prime suspect has been arrested. Appropriate action will be taken against all those involved in the case.”

