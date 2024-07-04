Key Yamunanagar road to be rebuilt at a cost of Rs 51L

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, July 3

A stretch of the road from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk to the City Centre Park in Yamunanagar is set to be reconstructed with the PQC (pavement quality concrete).

This 800-m stretch, which has been in a poor condition for a long time, will be relaid at a cost of Rs 51 lakh.

The construction work was inaugurated by Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Das Arora.

Notably, the road has been causing inconvenience to the commuters of the area. This road connects three prestigious educational institutes and a number of colonies of Wards 9, 10 and 15 of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ).

Hundreds of students use this road every day to go to their institute that are situated along this road.

Besides, it is the main road of several colonies of this area and people who live on the other side of the Western Jamuna Canal also use this road.

As the road is damaged, people who have shops along the road rue that their business has also been affected.

The road was constructed several years ago. Now, besides developing potholes, layers of charcoal on the road have worn off at several places.

After inaugurating the project, MLA Arora said development works were being undertaken on priority.

He said the state government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, was ensuring development works in all areas of the state without bias.

“With the help of party workers, the BJP will form a government the third time in the state,” he said.

On this occasion, former Mayor Madan Chauhan said that the state government had been continuously carrying out development works in Yamunanagar.

“As the government is carrying out all works in public interest, the people’s trust in it is increasing,” he said.

Stretch Connects edu institutes

