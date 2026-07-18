Khair wood seized from Yamunanagar village

Haryana Wildlife Department has seized illegally stored khair wood in Darpur village, falling under Pratap Nagar police station of Yamunanagar district.

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The four peeled large pieces of khair wood were kept hiding in the bathroom of a house constructed in agriculture fields.

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According to information, the Wildlife Department got information that khair wood was cut illegally from the forest area and had been hidden inside a house in Darpur village.

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After getting information, a team of Wildlife department comprising Inspector Leelu Ram, Deputy Ranger Naresh Kumar and other employees Pradeep Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, Anuj Kumar, Harish Dhiman and Chhabil Dass with the help of police (Dial-112) raided at the house situated in agriculture fields of Naseem and recovered four peeled large pieces of khair wood from the bathroom of the house.

Inspector Leelu Ram said the seized wood was taken into the department's custody after the required seizure formalities.

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“Besides Naseem, two more persons, Irfan alias Fana and Sajid, both residents of Darpur village have been found linked to this case of khair wood theft,” said Inspector Leelu Ram.